All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
Last updated July 21 2020 at 3:16 AM

11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

11326 Aristotele Drive · (703) 608-7454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11326 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-301 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
You'll love this condo! Come see it in person. Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath unit located on top floor. One of the few buildings in this development with elevator access to the top floor! Designated covered parking space conveniently located only steps away from the garage elevator lobby. Hardwood floors in main living area, Stainless Steel appliances, designer updates throughout and adorable balcony off living room. Pet friendly neighborhood with sidewalks throughout. Awesome location - right down the street from Wegmans, ALDI, CAVA and Starbucks. Fairfax Ridge is conveniently located near the intersection of Waples Mill Road and Route 50 with easy access to Interstate 66 and is in close proximity to Fair Oaks Mall, the Fairfax County Government Center, Fairfax City, and the Vienna Metro Station. On-site property manager and building manager. Amenities include: Community guest house, Exercise facility, Business center, BBQ and playground area, Swimming pool. You won't want to miss this! Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have any available units?
11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFair Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fair Oaks Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VA
Langley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity