11326 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage lobby

You'll love this condo! Come see it in person. Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath unit located on top floor. One of the few buildings in this development with elevator access to the top floor! Designated covered parking space conveniently located only steps away from the garage elevator lobby. Hardwood floors in main living area, Stainless Steel appliances, designer updates throughout and adorable balcony off living room. Pet friendly neighborhood with sidewalks throughout. Awesome location - right down the street from Wegmans, ALDI, CAVA and Starbucks. Fairfax Ridge is conveniently located near the intersection of Waples Mill Road and Route 50 with easy access to Interstate 66 and is in close proximity to Fair Oaks Mall, the Fairfax County Government Center, Fairfax City, and the Vienna Metro Station. On-site property manager and building manager. Amenities include: Community guest house, Exercise facility, Business center, BBQ and playground area, Swimming pool. You won't want to miss this! Available August 1st.