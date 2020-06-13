4653 RED ADMIRAL WAY

Gorgeous 4 Level TH, 1 Car Garage, 3BR, 3.5BA, 9ft Ceilings, Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Upgraded Kitchen, SS Appliances, Bright and Clean, FP, Full BA at Basement, Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Shuttle to Vienna Metro, And Much More..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
