4516 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this goumet kitchen. 3 Level Luxury End Unit Townhouse in great location. 3 Bedrooms + 3.1 Bathrooms with 2 car garage. Hardwood floors in main level. Walk-out finished basement. Owner's suite with separate soaking tub and shower. 2 level foyer.Palladian Windows.