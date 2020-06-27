4516 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE

You will love this goumet kitchen. 3 Level Luxury End Unit Townhouse in great location. 3 Bedrooms + 3.1 Bathrooms with 2 car garage. Hardwood floors in main level. Walk-out finished basement. Owner's suite with separate soaking tub and shower. 2 level foyer.Palladian Windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
