4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

LIVE WORK PLAY at Elan in Fair Lakes! THE LUXURY OF URBAN ARCHITECTURE AT ITS BEST! Sheer Touch of Class! Rarely Available in Fairlakes Area! Fabulous 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms loft style 1st Floor Unit with wraparound Brick Patio. The unit is Facing South and West, with Large windows flooded with natural light. Hardwood Flooring in all rooms, both bedrooms have walk-in closet, Luxurious Master Bath with Jacuzzi Tub. DREAM KITCHEN with SS appliances/ 42" custom siding cabinets/ granite counter with backsplash. Washer-Dryer in the Unit. 2 secured Garage Parking spaces, Excellent Amenities include Outdoor Pool, Party Room, Fitness and Business Centre. Monthly condo fee includes Gas and Water. Close to Whole Foods, Restaurants and Shops. Free Shuttle to Vienna Metro. The entire unit is professionally fresh-painted and cleaned, ready to move. WORK FROM HOME, WORK FROM PATIO!