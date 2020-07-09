All apartments in Fair Lakes
Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:20 PM

4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE

4480 Market Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4480 Market Commons Drive, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
LIVE WORK PLAY at Elan in Fair Lakes! THE LUXURY OF URBAN ARCHITECTURE AT ITS BEST! Sheer Touch of Class! Rarely Available in Fairlakes Area! Fabulous 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms loft style 1st Floor Unit with wraparound Brick Patio. The unit is Facing South and West, with Large windows flooded with natural light. Hardwood Flooring in all rooms, both bedrooms have walk-in closet, Luxurious Master Bath with Jacuzzi Tub. DREAM KITCHEN with SS appliances/ 42" custom siding cabinets/ granite counter with backsplash. Washer-Dryer in the Unit. 2 secured Garage Parking spaces, Excellent Amenities include Outdoor Pool, Party Room, Fitness and Business Centre. Monthly condo fee includes Gas and Water. Close to Whole Foods, Restaurants and Shops. Free Shuttle to Vienna Metro. The entire unit is professionally fresh-painted and cleaned, ready to move. WORK FROM HOME, WORK FROM PATIO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE have any available units?
4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE have?
Some of 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4480 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

