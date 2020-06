Amenities

Open floor plan, Bright, top floor unit with soaring cathedral ceilings, a cozy fireplace as a focal point in a huge living room area, and all neutral decor. Tenant in the process of moving out, available on February 1st. MBR has a huge walking closet and a full bath with a soaking tub. Washer and dryer in the unit. Private balcony with extra storage space. Walk to shops and restaurants.