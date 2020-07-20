All apartments in Fair Lakes
4405 FAIR STONE DR #206
4405 FAIR STONE DR #206

4405 Fair Stone Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Location

4405 Fair Stone Drive, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Cute & Cozy second level condo with private balcony and fireplace. Master suite with walk in closet. Full bathroom with in unit washer & dryer. Open kitchen with gas cooking. Great commuter location- within minutes to Fairfax Corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 have any available units?
4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 have?
Some of 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 currently offering any rent specials?
4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 pet-friendly?
No, 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 offer parking?
Yes, 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 offers parking.
Does 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 have a pool?
No, 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 does not have a pool.
Does 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 have accessible units?
No, 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 does not have units with air conditioning.
