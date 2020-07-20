Cute & Cozy second level condo with private balcony and fireplace. Master suite with walk in closet. Full bathroom with in unit washer & dryer. Open kitchen with gas cooking. Great commuter location- within minutes to Fairfax Corner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 have any available units?
4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 have?
Some of 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 currently offering any rent specials?
4405 FAIR STONE DR #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.