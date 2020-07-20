4405 FAIR STONE DR #206

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Cute & Cozy second level condo with private balcony and fireplace. Master suite with walk in closet. Full bathroom with in unit washer & dryer. Open kitchen with gas cooking. Great commuter location- within minutes to Fairfax Corner.