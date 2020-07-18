All apartments in Fair Lakes
13212 GOOSE POND LANE
13212 GOOSE POND LANE

Location

13212 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2325 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Enjoy the Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with 9ft ceilings. Wood floors upstairs, Bright, Open Floorplan, Large Updated Kitchen , Stainless Steel Appliances, Walks out to Huge Deck overlookng Water. Finished Lower Level w/Gas Fireplace, Walk out to patio, Lots of open guest parking @ end of street. Close to Fair Lakes Shopping Center/MetroBus Park&Ride/I-66/Fairfax County Parkway Pets O.k. w/ deposit ~ case by case READY TO MOVE-IN BY JULY 15/16, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13212 GOOSE POND LANE have any available units?
13212 GOOSE POND LANE has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13212 GOOSE POND LANE have?
Some of 13212 GOOSE POND LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13212 GOOSE POND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13212 GOOSE POND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13212 GOOSE POND LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13212 GOOSE POND LANE is pet friendly.
Does 13212 GOOSE POND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13212 GOOSE POND LANE offers parking.
Does 13212 GOOSE POND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13212 GOOSE POND LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13212 GOOSE POND LANE have a pool?
No, 13212 GOOSE POND LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13212 GOOSE POND LANE have accessible units?
No, 13212 GOOSE POND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13212 GOOSE POND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13212 GOOSE POND LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13212 GOOSE POND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13212 GOOSE POND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
