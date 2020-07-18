13212 GOOSE POND LANE

Amenities
Enjoy the Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with 9ft ceilings. Wood floors upstairs, Bright, Open Floorplan, Large Updated Kitchen , Stainless Steel Appliances, Walks out to Huge Deck overlookng Water. Finished Lower Level w/Gas Fireplace, Walk out to patio, Lots of open guest parking @ end of street. Close to Fair Lakes Shopping Center/MetroBus Park&Ride/I-66/Fairfax County Parkway Pets O.k. w/ deposit ~ case by case READY TO MOVE-IN BY JULY 15/16, 2020.