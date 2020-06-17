All apartments in Fair Lakes
Fair Lakes, VA
13113 SHADOWBROOK LN
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:26 AM

13113 SHADOWBROOK LN

13113 Shadowbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13113 Shadowbrook Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rental Solution-Unique and charming 3 Level TH in heart of Fair Lakes. Spacious LR w/Fireplace. Top Level MB Suite w/ Cath ceiling & Skylite. Many upgrades & improvement: BA, paint, stainless appliances, silestone counters, HVAC & hot water (2008)-- beautiful landscape, automatic canopy on deck, fountain & pond. Excellent Location adjacent to Fair Lakes Shopping Center, I-66, Stringfellow Park & Ride. Link to rental application: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/13113-Shadowbrook-Lane-Fairfax-VA-22033-275705343

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN have any available units?
13113 SHADOWBROOK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN have?
Some of 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN currently offering any rent specials?
13113 SHADOWBROOK LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN pet-friendly?
No, 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN offer parking?
No, 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN does not offer parking.
Does 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN have a pool?
No, 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN does not have a pool.
Does 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN have accessible units?
No, 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13113 SHADOWBROOK LN has units with air conditioning.
