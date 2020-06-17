13113 SHADOWBROOK LN

Amenities
Rental Solution-Unique and charming 3 Level TH in heart of Fair Lakes. Spacious LR w/Fireplace. Top Level MB Suite w/ Cath ceiling & Skylite. Many upgrades & improvement: BA, paint, stainless appliances, silestone counters, HVAC & hot water (2008)-- beautiful landscape, automatic canopy on deck, fountain & pond. Excellent Location adjacent to Fair Lakes Shopping Center, I-66, Stringfellow Park & Ride. Link to rental application: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/13113-Shadowbrook-Lane-Fairfax-VA-22033-275705343