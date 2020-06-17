All apartments in Fair Lakes
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY

13070 Autumn Woods Way · No Longer Available
Location

13070 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Available Immediately. Cute top floor 1 Bedroom with vaulted ceilings located in wonderful Fair Lakes. Bright light, New carpet, fresh paint and ready to go. Cozy fireplace, private outdoor balcony and bar counter overlooking kitchen add to the charm. 3rd floor location provides added security and quiet from neighbors. Tons of closet space and storage including a large walk-in. Condo is located right next to gym/clubhouse and the beautiful community pool. Dog park. Gas Heat and Central Air Conditioning. Lovely, Dual Access, Private Balcony Overlooking Woods. Extra Large Storage Closet. Custom Ceramic Tile throughout Condo. Residents~ Lounge & Party Room with big screen TV, Kitchen and Grilling Area (available for you to reserve for meetings or parties at no additional cost. Fitness Center with state-of-the art equipment & Racquet Ball Court. Outdoor Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, & Spacious Sun Deck with Lifeguard on duty. Spacious grounds with Picnic Tables, Gazebos, Playgrounds, Basketball Court, and Car Wash Area. Ample parking for you and your guests! No passes required! A fusion of serenity and urban escape, Stonecroft at Fair Lakes is an extraordinary, safe, and quiet community situated perfectly near the best of Fairfax - the great shopping and dining of Fair Oaks and Fairfax Corner and the tranquil relaxation of nearby lakes and parks. Nestled in a lush wooded enclave, but just steps from popular shopping and dining destinations, Stonecroft at Fair Lakes gives you the best of both worlds. On top of that, you'll have easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, and Route 50 with nearby Park & Ride and metro bus stop to the Vienna Orange Line Metro. Come home to Stonecroft at Fair Lakes! $60 applicant fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have any available units?
13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have?
Some of 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY offers parking.
Does 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY has a pool.
Does 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have accessible units?
No, 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY has units with air conditioning.

