13070 AUTUMN WOODS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill

Available Immediately. Cute top floor 1 Bedroom with vaulted ceilings located in wonderful Fair Lakes. Bright light, New carpet, fresh paint and ready to go. Cozy fireplace, private outdoor balcony and bar counter overlooking kitchen add to the charm. 3rd floor location provides added security and quiet from neighbors. Tons of closet space and storage including a large walk-in. Condo is located right next to gym/clubhouse and the beautiful community pool. Dog park. Gas Heat and Central Air Conditioning. Lovely, Dual Access, Private Balcony Overlooking Woods. Extra Large Storage Closet. Custom Ceramic Tile throughout Condo. Residents~ Lounge & Party Room with big screen TV, Kitchen and Grilling Area (available for you to reserve for meetings or parties at no additional cost. Fitness Center with state-of-the art equipment & Racquet Ball Court. Outdoor Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, & Spacious Sun Deck with Lifeguard on duty. Spacious grounds with Picnic Tables, Gazebos, Playgrounds, Basketball Court, and Car Wash Area. Ample parking for you and your guests! No passes required! A fusion of serenity and urban escape, Stonecroft at Fair Lakes is an extraordinary, safe, and quiet community situated perfectly near the best of Fairfax - the great shopping and dining of Fair Oaks and Fairfax Corner and the tranquil relaxation of nearby lakes and parks. Nestled in a lush wooded enclave, but just steps from popular shopping and dining destinations, Stonecroft at Fair Lakes gives you the best of both worlds. On top of that, you'll have easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, and Route 50 with nearby Park & Ride and metro bus stop to the Vienna Orange Line Metro. Come home to Stonecroft at Fair Lakes! $60 applicant fee