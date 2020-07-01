12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage media room

Visit FOR 3D TOUR https://bit.ly/12812-Westbrook **Ready to MOVE IN**Option to rent furnished (Current Furniture belongs to the tenants) at $10000 per month**Magnificent Private Estate Retreat on premium 0.51 Acres**3 Car Garage Expanded Driveway**Lot Backing To Trees/Stream! Whole House Speaker Sys* Open Floor plan with 9ft Ceilings* Dramatic Two Story Family Room and Foyer Entrance*Dual Stairways* Over 1000 Sq Ft Deck/Patio outdoor space*Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful updated Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite, Large Island, Walk-in Pantry, Tech Desk* HUGE Space for Breakfast Table off Kitchen* Upper Level 3 Full Baths with oversized Secondary Bedrooms*Master Suite Tray Ceiling, Sitting Room+Huge Walk-in Closet and a Luxurious Master Bath*Perfect Entertaining Space in fully finished basement With open large Recreation Room+Media Room+Wet Bar+Bedroom with Window+Full Bath* Mins 66/50/Fair Oaks Hospital/Mall*REQUEST FOR ON-DEMAND PRIVATE VIRTUAL TOUR APPOINTMENT