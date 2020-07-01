All apartments in Fair Lakes
Find more places like 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE

12812 Westbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12812 Westbrook Drive, Fair Lakes, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
Visit FOR 3D TOUR https://bit.ly/12812-Westbrook **Ready to MOVE IN**Option to rent furnished (Current Furniture belongs to the tenants) at $10000 per month**Magnificent Private Estate Retreat on premium 0.51 Acres**3 Car Garage Expanded Driveway**Lot Backing To Trees/Stream! Whole House Speaker Sys* Open Floor plan with 9ft Ceilings* Dramatic Two Story Family Room and Foyer Entrance*Dual Stairways* Over 1000 Sq Ft Deck/Patio outdoor space*Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful updated Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite, Large Island, Walk-in Pantry, Tech Desk* HUGE Space for Breakfast Table off Kitchen* Upper Level 3 Full Baths with oversized Secondary Bedrooms*Master Suite Tray Ceiling, Sitting Room+Huge Walk-in Closet and a Luxurious Master Bath*Perfect Entertaining Space in fully finished basement With open large Recreation Room+Media Room+Wet Bar+Bedroom with Window+Full Bath* Mins 66/50/Fair Oaks Hospital/Mall*REQUEST FOR ON-DEMAND PRIVATE VIRTUAL TOUR APPOINTMENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12812 WESTBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way
Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Lakes 1 BedroomsFair Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Fair Lakes Apartments with Washer-DryerFair Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Fair Lakes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia