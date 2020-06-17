Sign Up
12805 Fair Briar Ln
12805 Fair Briar Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
12805 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
12805 Fair Briar - Property Id: 144342
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144342p
Property Id 144342
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5071513)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have any available units?
12805 Fair Briar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fair Lakes, VA
.
What amenities does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have?
Some of 12805 Fair Briar Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12805 Fair Briar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12805 Fair Briar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12805 Fair Briar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12805 Fair Briar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln offer parking?
No, 12805 Fair Briar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12805 Fair Briar Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have a pool?
No, 12805 Fair Briar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have accessible units?
No, 12805 Fair Briar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12805 Fair Briar Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12805 Fair Briar Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
