12805 Fair Briar Ln.
12805 Fair Briar Ln
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

12805 Fair Briar Ln

12805 Fair Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Fair Lakes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

12805 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
12805 Fair Briar - Property Id: 144342

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144342p
Property Id 144342

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5071513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have any available units?
12805 Fair Briar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have?
Some of 12805 Fair Briar Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12805 Fair Briar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12805 Fair Briar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12805 Fair Briar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12805 Fair Briar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln offer parking?
No, 12805 Fair Briar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12805 Fair Briar Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have a pool?
No, 12805 Fair Briar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have accessible units?
No, 12805 Fair Briar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12805 Fair Briar Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12805 Fair Briar Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12805 Fair Briar Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

