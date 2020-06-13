All apartments in Fair Lakes
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

12755 Heron Ridge Dr

12755 Heron Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12755 Heron Ridge Drive, Fair Lakes, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, Well Maintained Brick-front End Unit - Property Id: 143350

Beautiful, Well maintained Brick-front End Unit Townhouse is available on rent from 15th August 2019. 3 Level Townhouse Features : 3 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage , Extension on all 3 levels, Finished Basement with Private Entry.Private Backyard with huge patio. Large Master Bedroom with big walking closets. Main Level Kitchen features: Big Island, Stainless Steel appliances (Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave and Double oven) -High ceilings throughout -Great size deck - Perfect for Entertaining, Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Vienna Metro, GMU, Fair Oaks Mall. Right off of Fairfax County PKWY - Lee HWY near Old OX Rd- By 66. Great Location. Don't MISS. AVAILABLE FROM Aug 15th. No Pets allowed. Non Smoking tenant preferred.

Tenant Responsible for Gas, Electricity , Water, Sewer. Owner pays for HOA fees.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143350p
Property Id 143350

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5065205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12755 Heron Ridge Dr have any available units?
12755 Heron Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12755 Heron Ridge Dr have?
Some of 12755 Heron Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12755 Heron Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12755 Heron Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12755 Heron Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12755 Heron Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12755 Heron Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12755 Heron Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 12755 Heron Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12755 Heron Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12755 Heron Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 12755 Heron Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12755 Heron Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 12755 Heron Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12755 Heron Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12755 Heron Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12755 Heron Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12755 Heron Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
