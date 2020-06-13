12755 Heron Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, Well Maintained Brick-front End Unit - Property Id: 143350



Beautiful, Well maintained Brick-front End Unit Townhouse is available on rent from 15th August 2019. 3 Level Townhouse Features : 3 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage , Extension on all 3 levels, Finished Basement with Private Entry.Private Backyard with huge patio. Large Master Bedroom with big walking closets. Main Level Kitchen features: Big Island, Stainless Steel appliances (Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave and Double oven) -High ceilings throughout -Great size deck - Perfect for Entertaining, Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Vienna Metro, GMU, Fair Oaks Mall. Right off of Fairfax County PKWY - Lee HWY near Old OX Rd- By 66. Great Location. Don't MISS. AVAILABLE FROM Aug 15th. No Pets allowed. Non Smoking tenant preferred.



Tenant Responsible for Gas, Electricity , Water, Sewer. Owner pays for HOA fees.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143350p

No Dogs Allowed



