Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
12743 Fair Briar Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

12743 Fair Briar Ln

12743 Fair Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12743 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
12743 Fair Briar Lane - Property Id: 302904

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302904
Property Id 302904

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5866699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12743 Fair Briar Ln have any available units?
12743 Fair Briar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12743 Fair Briar Ln have?
Some of 12743 Fair Briar Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12743 Fair Briar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12743 Fair Briar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12743 Fair Briar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12743 Fair Briar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12743 Fair Briar Ln offer parking?
No, 12743 Fair Briar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12743 Fair Briar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12743 Fair Briar Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12743 Fair Briar Ln have a pool?
No, 12743 Fair Briar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12743 Fair Briar Ln have accessible units?
No, 12743 Fair Briar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12743 Fair Briar Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12743 Fair Briar Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12743 Fair Briar Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12743 Fair Briar Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
