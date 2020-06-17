All apartments in Fair Lakes
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE

12602 Buckleys Gate Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12602 Buckleys Gate Dr, Fair Lakes, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER BUCKLEY'S RESERVE **3 LEVEL BUMP OUT!!! LOTS OF EXTRA SPACE*** Hardwood Floors Throughout, 3 BR/3.5 Bath, Corian Countertop, Maple Cabinets, SS Appliances, 2 Story Foyer, Huge Master BR w/Walk-in closet, Brand New Roof!!!Excellent Location-EZ access to FFX Co.PKwy, I-66, Close to Costco, Home Depot, Whole Foods, Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr, Fairfax Corner, Fair Oaks Mall, Lots of Extra Parking, *LA related to Seller (Cousin)* 2 Months Security Deposit Required ***Call Showing Time for Lockbox Combo***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE have any available units?
12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

