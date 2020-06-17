12602 BUCKLEYS GATE DRIVE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER BUCKLEY'S RESERVE **3 LEVEL BUMP OUT!!! LOTS OF EXTRA SPACE*** Hardwood Floors Throughout, 3 BR/3.5 Bath, Corian Countertop, Maple Cabinets, SS Appliances, 2 Story Foyer, Huge Master BR w/Walk-in closet, Brand New Roof!!!Excellent Location-EZ access to FFX Co.PKwy, I-66, Close to Costco, Home Depot, Whole Foods, Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr, Fairfax Corner, Fair Oaks Mall, Lots of Extra Parking, *LA related to Seller (Cousin)* 2 Months Security Deposit Required ***Call Showing Time for Lockbox Combo***