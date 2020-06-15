All apartments in Enon
Rivermont Landing
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

Rivermont Landing

1530 River Tree Drive · (804) 681-0712
Location

1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA 23836
Enon

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1435 · Avail. Jun 22

$1,435

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 06/22/20 Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107

Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft. Lee as well as major shopping and dining areas both to the north and south you'll wonder what took so long to live here!

Rivermont Crossing, our two and three bedroom apartment homes, and Rivermont Landing, two and three story townhomes, are both great options here. Rivermont Crossing has everything you would ever want in a home.

2 resort style saltwater pools and a 24-hour fitness studio with advanced PRECOR equipment to 24-hour emergency maintenance and more, it really is like joining a country club and living there! Enjoy a cookout with friends and family using the outdoor grilling deck!

Pets are welcome and there is NO WEIGHT LIMIT!

Rivermont Crossing is located just off I-295 and I-95 and only 20 minutes away from downtown Richmond!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248107
Property Id 248107

(RLNE5656652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rivermont Landing have any available units?
Rivermont Landing has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Rivermont Landing have?
Some of Rivermont Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rivermont Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Rivermont Landing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rivermont Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Rivermont Landing is pet friendly.
Does Rivermont Landing offer parking?
No, Rivermont Landing does not offer parking.
Does Rivermont Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rivermont Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rivermont Landing have a pool?
Yes, Rivermont Landing has a pool.
Does Rivermont Landing have accessible units?
No, Rivermont Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Rivermont Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rivermont Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Rivermont Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, Rivermont Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
