Apartment List
/
VA
/
enon
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Enon, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Enon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1515 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Rivermont Crossing Townhomes - Property Id: 267719 close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Enon

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
605 Eppes Street
605 Eppes Street, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1124 sqft
605 Eppes Street Available 07/28/20 COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/28/2020 <<< MUST VIEW BEFORE APPLYING! - COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/21/2020 <<< MUST VIEW BEFORE APPLYING! Owner has decided to rent this
Results within 5 miles of Enon
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
7 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3909 Jefferson Park Road
3909 Jefferson Park Road, Prince George County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$925
1228 sqft
3909 Jefferson Park Road Available 07/30/20 CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/30/2020 - CANNOT APPLY FOR OR LOOK AT UNTIL 7/30/2020 - 4 bedroom 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout most of the house, freshly painted, new rear deck, large lot,

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.
Results within 10 miles of Enon
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
3 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$842
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
12 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
3 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4919 Nairn Lane
4919 Nairn Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2940 sqft
***HELPING YOU FIND HOME*** This Chester home has it all! Stunning, updated kitchen, updated baths, Hardwood floors throughout and tons of character.

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Hills
206 Nottingham Drive
206 Nottingham Drive, Colonial Heights, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large Split-Level 4BR/2BA Home With Spacious Yard In Colonial Heights - Available Now - Upper and lower floors both feature two bedrooms, large common areas, and full bathrooms. Upstairs also has spacious kitchen and pantry.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Violet Bank-Flora Hill
209 Jefferson Avenue Unit B
209 Jefferson Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
209 B S.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4407 Village Creek Drive
4407 Village Creek Drive, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2902 sqft
4407 Village Creek Drive Available 08/01/20 This home is a renter’s dream! Great location, no yard work, large garage, and so much more! - Located in Chester Village Green, this home is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and major highways.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
13905 Twin Cliffs Ln
13905 Twin Cliffs Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
Charming 4 bedroom home in Twin Cedars neighborhood of the Stoney Glen Subdivision in Chester. Enter to a two-story open foyer with great natural light.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
523 Harding Street
523 Harding St, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
523 HARDING STREET, Located near the heart of the Old Town Historic District in Petersburg VA a unique and charming district just south of the Appomattox River noted for its historic buildings restaurants arts and tourist venues.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
38 Edmonds Ave
38 Edmonds Avenue, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1616 sqft
Brick 4 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths - Rancher- Cool Spring Gardens - Come See this Lovely 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bath Rancher with Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout and New Paint.

1 of 4

Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG
2532 Bogese Drive, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
$100 discount on 1st months rent only for approved application that moves in no later than 12/15/19 - 4 bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Enon, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Enon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Enon Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Glen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VA
Prince George, VABellwood, VASandston, VAEast Highland Park, VARockwood, VALakeside, VATuckahoe, VAInnsbrook, VAWyndham, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Randolph-Macon College