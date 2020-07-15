1601 River Rock Road 203

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Rivermont Crossing Apartments ! - Property Id: 270289



close to major employers like Amazon and Ft. Lee as well as major shopping and dining areas both to the north and south you'll wonder what took so long to live here!



Our Three Bedroom Town-homes comes with Two full Baths and One Half Bath, a fully equipped kitchen to include: Mahogany Brown cabinets, Stainless Steal Appliances, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Hardwood Flooring on the first floor. The Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceilings and its private bathroom.



Pets are allowed ...... No Weight Restrictions

* 2 resort style saltwater pools and a

* 24-hour fitness studio (Renovations Coming Soon)

* Business Center (Renovations Coming Soon)

* Clubhouse Equipped with wifi (Renovations Coming

Soon)

* Grilling Areas

* Dog Park

* 24-hour emergency maintenance



Right off of Route 10 and Close to I-295 and I-95 and only 20 minutes away from downtown Richmond!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270289

Property Id 270289



(RLNE5859324)