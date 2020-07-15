All apartments in Enon
1601 River Rock Road 203
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1601 River Rock Road 203

1601 River Rock Road · (804) 681-0712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1601 River Rock Road, Enon, VA 23836
Enon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Rivermont Crossing Apartments ! - Property Id: 270289

close to major employers like Amazon and Ft. Lee as well as major shopping and dining areas both to the north and south you'll wonder what took so long to live here!

Our Three Bedroom Town-homes comes with Two full Baths and One Half Bath, a fully equipped kitchen to include: Mahogany Brown cabinets, Stainless Steal Appliances, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Hardwood Flooring on the first floor. The Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceilings and its private bathroom.

Pets are allowed ...... No Weight Restrictions
* 2 resort style saltwater pools and a
* 24-hour fitness studio (Renovations Coming Soon)
* Business Center (Renovations Coming Soon)
* Clubhouse Equipped with wifi (Renovations Coming
Soon)
* Grilling Areas
* Dog Park
* 24-hour emergency maintenance

Right off of Route 10 and Close to I-295 and I-95 and only 20 minutes away from downtown Richmond!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270289
Property Id 270289

(RLNE5859324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 River Rock Road 203 have any available units?
1601 River Rock Road 203 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1601 River Rock Road 203 have?
Some of 1601 River Rock Road 203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 River Rock Road 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 River Rock Road 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 River Rock Road 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 River Rock Road 203 is pet friendly.
Does 1601 River Rock Road 203 offer parking?
No, 1601 River Rock Road 203 does not offer parking.
Does 1601 River Rock Road 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 River Rock Road 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 River Rock Road 203 have a pool?
Yes, 1601 River Rock Road 203 has a pool.
Does 1601 River Rock Road 203 have accessible units?
No, 1601 River Rock Road 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 River Rock Road 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 River Rock Road 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 River Rock Road 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 River Rock Road 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
