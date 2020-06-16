All apartments in East Highland Park
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1922 Watts Lane

1922 Watts Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Watts Lane, East Highland Park, VA 23223

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bedroom Ready August 1! - Nice two bedroom, one bathroom ranch style home located in the East end area of Henrico County. Bright living room with wood floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen opens up to the large rear yard. It has a nice sized lot with a fenced in rear yard. Great location with easy access to downtown Richmond. Close to White Oak shopping mall an a variety of restaurants.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Alex Melara.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.o. 804-342-5800

(RLNE4099867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Watts Lane have any available units?
1922 Watts Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Highland Park, VA.
Is 1922 Watts Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Watts Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Watts Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 Watts Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1922 Watts Lane offer parking?
No, 1922 Watts Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1922 Watts Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Watts Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Watts Lane have a pool?
No, 1922 Watts Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Watts Lane have accessible units?
No, 1922 Watts Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Watts Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Watts Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Watts Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1922 Watts Lane has units with air conditioning.
