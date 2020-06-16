1922 Watts Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 Bedroom Ready August 1! - Nice two bedroom, one bathroom ranch style home located in the East end area of Henrico County. Bright living room with wood floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen opens up to the large rear yard. It has a nice sized lot with a fenced in rear yard. Great location with easy access to downtown Richmond. Close to White Oak shopping mall an a variety of restaurants.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Alex Melara.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.o. 804-342-5800



(RLNE4099867)