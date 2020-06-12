All apartments in East Highland Park
Find more places like 1720 Glenview Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Highland Park, VA
/
1720 Glenview Rd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

1720 Glenview Rd

1720 Glenview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1720 Glenview Road, East Highland Park, VA 23222

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
cats allowed
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This precious brick rancher features three spacious bedrooms, one bedroom, family room, stack washer/dryer hookups, eat in custom kitchen with stove and refrigerator, newer counters, and oak cabinets. Vinyl replacement windows, refinished hardwood floors, central air, large yard, and pull down attic for storage. Gas Heat. Cats only.
This precious brick rancher features three spacious bedrooms, family room, stack washer/dryer hookups, eat in custom kitchen with stove, newer counters, and oak cabinets. Vinyl replacement windows, refinished hardwood floors, central air, large yard, and pull down attic for storage. Gas Heat. Cats only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Glenview Rd have any available units?
1720 Glenview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Highland Park, VA.
What amenities does 1720 Glenview Rd have?
Some of 1720 Glenview Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Glenview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Glenview Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Glenview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Glenview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Glenview Rd offer parking?
No, 1720 Glenview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Glenview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Glenview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Glenview Rd have a pool?
No, 1720 Glenview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Glenview Rd have accessible units?
No, 1720 Glenview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Glenview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Glenview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Glenview Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1720 Glenview Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Highland Park 2 BedroomsEast Highland Park 3 Bedrooms
East Highland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Highland Park Apartments with Parking
East Highland Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VA
Manchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeUniversity of Mary Washington
Virginia Commonwealth University