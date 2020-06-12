1720 Glenview Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

This precious brick rancher features three spacious bedrooms, one bedroom, family room, stack washer/dryer hookups, eat in custom kitchen with stove and refrigerator, newer counters, and oak cabinets. Vinyl replacement windows, refinished hardwood floors, central air, large yard, and pull down attic for storage. Gas Heat. Cats only.

