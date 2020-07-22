97 Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA with move-in specials
It is believed that Dunn Loring was the earliest planned subdivision in Fairfax County, and possibly in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It was founded in 1886 when an American general and his wife purchased 600 acres of land with the goal of developing a small town. In the early 1900s, land developers flocked to the region to begin subdividing the land into small parcels that have now become neighborhoods and areas in Dunn Loring.
Currently, Dunn Loring is a bedroom community of Washington, D.C., with a population of 8,803 in 2010. Development in the area has focused on the Dunn Loring Metro Station that goes directly to the nation's capital. A brand new shopping center, apartment complexes, and gorgeous rental condos in Dunn Loring mix with the existing infrastructure of older homes and historic buildings. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dunn Loring apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Dunn Loring apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.