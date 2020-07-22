Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

97 Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dunn Loring apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
46 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,654
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
29 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,743
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,017
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
52 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,615
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1075 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
32 Units Available
Pimmit Hills
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1210 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
28 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Vienna
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
Last updated July 21 at 06:30 PM
$
3 Units Available
East Side
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
Results within 5 miles of Dunn Loring
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,633
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
11 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,528
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
23 Units Available
East Falls Church
Crescent Falls Church
2121 N Westmoreland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,998
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,676
1529 sqft
Elegant apartments near Lee Highway and I-66 interchange and close to the Beltway, dining and shops. Washer and dryer in unit, awesome 24-hour gym and great courtyard for entertaining.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
14 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated July 22 at 12:15 PM
$
24 Units Available
North Central
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,566
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
$
27 Units Available
North Central
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,718
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,295
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
54 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
72 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,079
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
31 Units Available
North Central
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,760
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,611
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
27 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1220 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
130 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
City Guide for Dunn Loring, VA

It is believed that Dunn Loring was the earliest planned subdivision in Fairfax County, and possibly in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It was founded in 1886 when an American general and his wife purchased 600 acres of land with the goal of developing a small town. In the early 1900s, land developers flocked to the region to begin subdividing the land into small parcels that have now become neighborhoods and areas in Dunn Loring.

Currently, Dunn Loring is a bedroom community of Washington, D.C., with a population of 8,803 in 2010. Development in the area has focused on the Dunn Loring Metro Station that goes directly to the nation's capital. A brand new shopping center, apartment complexes, and gorgeous rental condos in Dunn Loring mix with the existing infrastructure of older homes and historic buildings. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Dunn Loring, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dunn Loring apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Dunn Loring apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

