Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking

SPACIOUS CONTEMPORARY HOUSE IN DUNN LORING, MUCH LARGER THAN IT SEEMS, ALMOST 2700 SQFT OF FINISHED SPACE, LARGE 2 LEVEL ADDITION IN THE BACK, 3 BR AND 3 FULL BATHS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LR, SEPARATE DINING, KITCHEN, BRIGHT FAMILY ROOM WITH FP, HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, FLAT LOT WITH OVER 0.5 ACRE. FULLY FENCED BACK YARD, WIDE DRIVEWAY WITH PLENTY OF PARKING, CLOSE TO ALL THE SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, DUNN LORING METRO, AND MAJOR ROUTES.