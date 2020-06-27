2621 STENHOUSE PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Modern, Open floorplan with 4,000 ft2 finished on half acre lot. Commuters dream walk just 1/8 mile to Dunn Loring METRO, shop at Harris Teeter on the way home, never pay METRO parking again. A Chef's Delight!! Open Kitchen overlooking family room with HUGE Island and 48"six burner, double oven professional range. Main level Master Bedroom and all upstairs bedrooms have dedicated bathrooms too, every bedroom is a Master. Master bath has custom double faucet shower w/ glass enclosure, double vanities and jacuzzi soaking tub. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet (hers) plus two additional closets (maybe his). Allergen friendly, 100% hard surface flooring with Hardwood or Ceramic Tile in every room. Oversized tandem garage fits a full sized truck/suv with room to spare or can fit two smaller cars stacked.