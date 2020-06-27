2621 STENHOUSE PL

Amenities
Modern, Open floorplan with 4,000 ft2 finished on half acre lot. Commuters dream walk just 1/8 mile to Dunn Loring METRO, shop at Harris Teeter on the way home, never pay METRO parking again. A Chef's Delight!! Open Kitchen overlooking family room with HUGE Island and 48"six burner, double oven professional range. Main level Master Bedroom and all upstairs bedrooms have dedicated bathrooms too, every bedroom is a Master. Master bath has custom double faucet shower w/ glass enclosure, double vanities and jacuzzi soaking tub. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet (hers) plus two additional closets (maybe his). Allergen friendly, 100% hard surface flooring with Hardwood or Ceramic Tile in every room. Oversized tandem garage fits a full sized truck/suv with room to spare or can fit two smaller cars stacked.