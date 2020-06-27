All apartments in Dunn Loring
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

2621 STENHOUSE PL

2621 Stenhouse Place · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Stenhouse Place, Dunn Loring, VA 22027
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Modern, Open floorplan with 4,000 ft2 finished on half acre lot. Commuters dream walk just 1/8 mile to Dunn Loring METRO, shop at Harris Teeter on the way home, never pay METRO parking again. A Chef's Delight!! Open Kitchen overlooking family room with HUGE Island and 48"six burner, double oven professional range. Main level Master Bedroom and all upstairs bedrooms have dedicated bathrooms too, every bedroom is a Master. Master bath has custom double faucet shower w/ glass enclosure, double vanities and jacuzzi soaking tub. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet (hers) plus two additional closets (maybe his). Allergen friendly, 100% hard surface flooring with Hardwood or Ceramic Tile in every room. Oversized tandem garage fits a full sized truck/suv with room to spare or can fit two smaller cars stacked.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 STENHOUSE PL have any available units?
2621 STENHOUSE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2621 STENHOUSE PL have?
Some of 2621 STENHOUSE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 STENHOUSE PL currently offering any rent specials?
2621 STENHOUSE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 STENHOUSE PL pet-friendly?
No, 2621 STENHOUSE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 2621 STENHOUSE PL offer parking?
Yes, 2621 STENHOUSE PL offers parking.
Does 2621 STENHOUSE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 STENHOUSE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 STENHOUSE PL have a pool?
No, 2621 STENHOUSE PL does not have a pool.
Does 2621 STENHOUSE PL have accessible units?
No, 2621 STENHOUSE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 STENHOUSE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 STENHOUSE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 STENHOUSE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 STENHOUSE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

