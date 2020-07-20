2449 Virginia Highway 3637, Dunn Loring, VA 22180 Dunn Loring
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Wonderful 5BR Colonial*Gorgeous RENOVATED kitchen w/breakfast bar*Gleaming hardwoods thru-out! Great floor plan & tasteful updates*Unique Full wall brick FP in family rm*2nd Brick FP in living rm*Fully finished walkout bsmnt*Separate laundry room*Trex Deck w/stairs lead to Patio & expansive fenced backyard*Commuter dream! 3 min drive to METRO*Top-rated schools*no cats
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2449 SHENANDOAH ST have any available units?
2449 SHENANDOAH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2449 SHENANDOAH ST have?
Some of 2449 SHENANDOAH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 SHENANDOAH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2449 SHENANDOAH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.