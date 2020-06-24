All apartments in Dunn Loring
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM

2350 CENTRAL AVENUE

2350 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2350 Central Avenue, Dunn Loring, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sun filled 3 BE 3.5 BA Single family home, Two cars garages, Upscale kitchen with granite counter top, island open to family room with fire place, Hard wood floor, Near Tyson Corner City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
2350 CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2350 CENTRAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
