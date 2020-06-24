Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dunn Loring
Find more places like 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dunn Loring, VA
/
2350 CENTRAL AVENUE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2350 CENTRAL AVENUE
2350 Central Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunn Loring
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Location
2350 Central Avenue, Dunn Loring, VA 22182
Dunn Loring
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sun filled 3 BE 3.5 BA Single family home, Two cars garages, Upscale kitchen with granite counter top, island open to family room with fire place, Hard wood floor, Near Tyson Corner City.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
2350 CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dunn Loring, VA
.
What amenities does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2350 CENTRAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring
.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd
Dunn Loring, VA 22182
Similar Pages
Dunn Loring 2 Bedrooms
Dunn Loring Apartments with Balcony
Dunn Loring Apartments with Pool
Dunn Loring Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dunn Loring Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Woodburn, VA
Laurel Hill, VA
Dulles Town Center, VA
National Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MD
Greenbriar, VA
Sudley, VA
Montclair, VA
Bull Run, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Hayfield, VA
Cascades, VA
County Center, VA
Rose Hill, VA
Burke, VA
Mantua, VA
Coral Hills, MD
Buckhall, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University