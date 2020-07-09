All apartments in Dunn Loring
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

2305 Mcgregor Ct

2305 Mcgregor Court
Dunn Loring
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Cheap Places
Location

2305 Mcgregor Court, Dunn Loring, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic location in Vienna close to Tysons and Mosaic. Well maintained 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse with private back yard. Features hardwoods on 2 levels, large kitchen, large room sizes, rec room, patio, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Mcgregor Ct have any available units?
2305 Mcgregor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2305 Mcgregor Ct have?
Some of 2305 Mcgregor Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Mcgregor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Mcgregor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Mcgregor Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Mcgregor Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 2305 Mcgregor Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Mcgregor Ct offers parking.
Does 2305 Mcgregor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Mcgregor Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Mcgregor Ct have a pool?
No, 2305 Mcgregor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Mcgregor Ct have accessible units?
No, 2305 Mcgregor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Mcgregor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Mcgregor Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Mcgregor Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2305 Mcgregor Ct has units with air conditioning.

