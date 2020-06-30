All apartments in Dumfries
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

3814 Port Hope Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

3814 Port Hope Point Road, Dumfries, VA 22026

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
.Great location. This cute townhome has been well taken care of offering three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. You have an "L" style kitchen with ceramic floors. Fenced rear yard w shed.Close to shops, Schools, and Major Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

