Dumfries, VA
3648 MCDOWELL COURT
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:15 AM

3648 MCDOWELL COURT

3648 Mcdowell Court · No Longer Available
Location

3648 Mcdowell Court, Dumfries, VA 22026
Williamstown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled end unit with fenced back yard, patio and deck. Hardwood floors on main level. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Recessed lighting and blinds on all windows. Washer and dryer in large storage area. Family room in basement. Avail. May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 MCDOWELL COURT have any available units?
3648 MCDOWELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dumfries, VA.
What amenities does 3648 MCDOWELL COURT have?
Some of 3648 MCDOWELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 MCDOWELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3648 MCDOWELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 MCDOWELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3648 MCDOWELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dumfries.
Does 3648 MCDOWELL COURT offer parking?
No, 3648 MCDOWELL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3648 MCDOWELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3648 MCDOWELL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 MCDOWELL COURT have a pool?
No, 3648 MCDOWELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3648 MCDOWELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 3648 MCDOWELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 MCDOWELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3648 MCDOWELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3648 MCDOWELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3648 MCDOWELL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
