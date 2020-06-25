3648 Mcdowell Court, Dumfries, VA 22026 Williamstown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled end unit with fenced back yard, patio and deck. Hardwood floors on main level. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Recessed lighting and blinds on all windows. Washer and dryer in large storage area. Family room in basement. Avail. May 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3648 MCDOWELL COURT have any available units?
3648 MCDOWELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dumfries, VA.
What amenities does 3648 MCDOWELL COURT have?
Some of 3648 MCDOWELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 MCDOWELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3648 MCDOWELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.