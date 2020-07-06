3637 Dahlgren Place, Dumfries, VA 22026 Williamstown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome . Relax and entertain with friends and family on 15' x 20' deck. Community convenient to schools, shopping, public transportation, 95, 234, and Quantico. Small pets (<25 lbs) will be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
