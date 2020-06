Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Beautiful Town Home in two level with hardwood floor and fireplace in first floor and carpet in second floor central air and heat with Washer& dryer also fence it front and back yard, close by Bus stop and Shopping center.New Cabinets. Please call Alex 703-492-8079