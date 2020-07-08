2444 KILPATRICK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Excellent newly renovated town home for rent in great proximity to restaurant chains, Quantico, VRE, bus stops and much more! Property features new floors, paint, carpet, mirrors, light fixtures, light switches, updated kitchen with brand new counter tops and cabinets, deck with fenced yard and masterfully designed luxury master bathroom fully equipped with top of the line materials such as recessed lights, chrome finishes, soapbox, and many more, MUST SEE! Includes three parking passes and plenty of visitor parking spaces as well as on street parking. HOA comes with trash removal, pool, playgrounds and tennis. Property is expected to be fully available ASAP. Owner is looking for a renter as soon as possible and is very motivated. PETS allowed!! Feel free to contact with any questions we look forward to working with you during this time.