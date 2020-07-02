Rent Calculator
Dumfries, VA
17660 MAIN STREET
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM
17660 MAIN STREET
17660 Main Street
·
Location
17660 Main Street, Dumfries, VA 22026
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***GREAT FOR FIRST TIME RENTER***2 BEDROOMS***NICE LOCATION*** CALL FOR MORE INFO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17660 MAIN STREET have any available units?
17660 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dumfries, VA
.
Is 17660 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
17660 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17660 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 17660 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dumfries
.
Does 17660 MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 17660 MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 17660 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17660 MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17660 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 17660 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 17660 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 17660 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 17660 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 17660 MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17660 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 17660 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
