20 Apartments for rent in Dumbarton, VA with move-in specials
Dumbarton is located in Henrico County, which is one of the eight original Virginia Divisions that were set up by the British in 1634 when it was still the British Virginia Colony.
At 1.9 square miles and a population of just over 7,000, Dumbarton is a pretty suburban community in the rolling hills of Virginia, where early American history began. If you're looking for a fast-paced lifestyle -- well, this quaint town may not be your cup of tea, but then you'd never really know until you try it out for yourself. Those looking to settle down in an historic and picturesque town are likely to feel right at home, however. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dumbarton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Dumbarton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.