Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:56 AM

21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER

21735 Indian Summer Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21735 Indian Summer Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Awesome End Unit with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 1 Car Garage~Main Level Hardwoods with Open Floor Plan, Gourmet Kitchen Includes Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar & Room for Kitchen Table~Upper Level 1 has 2 Bedrooms with Full Bath & Full Size Washer/Dryer~Upper Level 2 has Master Suite with Luxury Bath & Huge Walk in Closet~Windows have Blinds for Privacy~Enjoy Outdoor Private Deck~Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Playground~Close to Shops/Airport/Transportation~Pets case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER have any available units?
21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dulles Town Center, VA.
What amenities does 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER have?
Some of 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER currently offering any rent specials?
21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER is pet friendly.
Does 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER offer parking?
Yes, 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER offers parking.
Does 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER have a pool?
Yes, 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER has a pool.
Does 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER have accessible units?
No, 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER does not have accessible units.
Does 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 21735 INDIAN SUMMER TER does not have units with air conditioning.

