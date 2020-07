Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Brand New kitchen with new granite countertops & new maple cabinets, new kitchen appliances, freshly painted & new carpet throughout of the house.~~A one-year old HVAC and even newer heat-cooling system.~~Ideally located just minutes to downtown Herndon, easy commuter routes 28, 286, Toll Road and METRO! Enjoy downtown Herndon restaurants and shops, close to W&OD trail, Herndon Bodega, Green Lizard Cycling & Cafe, Farmer's Market & much more...