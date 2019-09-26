All apartments in Dranesville
Dranesville, VA
1387 BUTTER CHURN DRIVE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 2:44 PM

1387 BUTTER CHURN DRIVE

1387 Butter Churn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1387 Butter Churn Drive, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Huge 4 bedroom 3.5 bath colonial in sought-after Crestbrook! Situated on a 1/4 acre corner lot with a fully-fenced backyard. Main level features kitchen with breakfast area (w/ new stainless steel appliances), spacious formal living room and dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door leading to backyard. Upper level with 4 bedrooms and 2 renovated full baths. Fully finished basement (w/newly installed laminate wood oak flooring!) offers a huge rec room with recessed lighting, den/office, and new full bath!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

