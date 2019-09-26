1387 BUTTER CHURN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Huge 4 bedroom 3.5 bath colonial in sought-after Crestbrook! Situated on a 1/4 acre corner lot with a fully-fenced backyard. Main level features kitchen with breakfast area (w/ new stainless steel appliances), spacious formal living room and dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door leading to backyard. Upper level with 4 bedrooms and 2 renovated full baths. Fully finished basement (w/newly installed laminate wood oak flooring!) offers a huge rec room with recessed lighting, den/office, and new full bath!