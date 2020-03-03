12727 BUILDERS ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Available January 1st. Exceptional two level, 3,000+ sf 4BR/3 Full BA home in Kingston Chase. Quietly tucked away w/ a private driveway. Oversized garage w/ parking for 2. Lots of custom upgrades! Open Living/Dining Room w/ vaulted ceilings & brick fireplace. Large eat-in Kitchen w/ beautiful Cherry cabinetry & Breakfast bar that opens to big Family Room. Office, Laundry rm & 4th Bedroom on Entry lvl. Master w/ 3 closets & recently renovated Bath. Fenced-in Backyard w/ Patio & Shed. Community amenities include Pool & Tennis courts. Pets on a case by case basis.