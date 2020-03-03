All apartments in Dranesville
Find more places like 12727 BUILDERS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dranesville, VA
/
12727 BUILDERS ROAD
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

12727 BUILDERS ROAD

12727 Builders Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dranesville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12727 Builders Road, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available January 1st. Exceptional two level, 3,000+ sf 4BR/3 Full BA home in Kingston Chase. Quietly tucked away w/ a private driveway. Oversized garage w/ parking for 2. Lots of custom upgrades! Open Living/Dining Room w/ vaulted ceilings & brick fireplace. Large eat-in Kitchen w/ beautiful Cherry cabinetry & Breakfast bar that opens to big Family Room. Office, Laundry rm & 4th Bedroom on Entry lvl. Master w/ 3 closets & recently renovated Bath. Fenced-in Backyard w/ Patio & Shed. Community amenities include Pool & Tennis courts. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12727 BUILDERS ROAD have any available units?
12727 BUILDERS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 12727 BUILDERS ROAD have?
Some of 12727 BUILDERS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12727 BUILDERS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12727 BUILDERS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12727 BUILDERS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12727 BUILDERS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 12727 BUILDERS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 12727 BUILDERS ROAD offers parking.
Does 12727 BUILDERS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12727 BUILDERS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12727 BUILDERS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 12727 BUILDERS ROAD has a pool.
Does 12727 BUILDERS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12727 BUILDERS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12727 BUILDERS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12727 BUILDERS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12727 BUILDERS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12727 BUILDERS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dranesville 3 BedroomsDranesville Apartments with Balcony
Dranesville Apartments with Washer-DryerDranesville Cheap Places
Dranesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University