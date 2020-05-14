All apartments in Danville
Find more places like 413 1st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Danville, VA
/
413 1st St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

413 1st St

413 1st Street · (727) 291-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

413 1st Street, Danville, VA 24540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $529 · Avail. now

$529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$529 PER MONTH RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 259799

412 First St, Danville, VA 24540
2 beds 1 baths 1,120 sq ft Lot size 8,712

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$529 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $49,990.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259799
Property Id 259799

(RLNE5695954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 1st St have any available units?
413 1st St has a unit available for $529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 1st St have?
Some of 413 1st St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
413 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 413 1st St offer parking?
No, 413 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 413 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 1st St have a pool?
No, 413 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 413 1st St have accessible units?
No, 413 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 413 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 1st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 1st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 413 1st St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCChapel Hill, NCRoanoke, VAHigh Point, NC
Lynchburg, VABurlington, NCCarrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCHillsborough, NC
Graham, NCForest, VAButner, NCJamestown, NCReidsville, NCCave Spring, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeGuilford College
Forsyth Technical Community CollegeHigh Point University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity