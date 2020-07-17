All apartments in Danville
Find more places like 412 1st StA A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Danville, VA
/
412 1st StA A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

412 1st StA A

412 1st St · (727) 291-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

412 1st St, Danville, VA 24540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$474

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$474 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309602

412 First St, Danville, VA 24540
2 beds 1 baths 1,120 sq ft Lot size 8,712

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$474 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $45,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/412-1st-sta-danville-va-unit-a/309602
Property Id 309602

(RLNE5938803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 1st StA A have any available units?
412 1st StA A has a unit available for $474 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 412 1st StA A have?
Some of 412 1st StA A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 1st StA A currently offering any rent specials?
412 1st StA A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 1st StA A pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 1st StA A is pet friendly.
Does 412 1st StA A offer parking?
No, 412 1st StA A does not offer parking.
Does 412 1st StA A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 1st StA A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 1st StA A have a pool?
No, 412 1st StA A does not have a pool.
Does 412 1st StA A have accessible units?
No, 412 1st StA A does not have accessible units.
Does 412 1st StA A have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 1st StA A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 1st StA A have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 1st StA A does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 412 1st StA A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCChapel Hill, NCRoanoke, VAHigh Point, NC
Lynchburg, VABurlington, NCCarrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCHillsborough, NC
Graham, NCForest, VAJamestown, NCTimberlake, VAOxford, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeGuilford College
Forsyth Technical Community CollegeHigh Point University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity