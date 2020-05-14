All apartments in Danville
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:48 AM

401 WESTOVER PL

401 Westover Drive · (434) 797-4009 ext. 23
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

401 Westover Drive, Danville, VA 24541

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 WESTOVER PL · Avail. now

$400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 401 WESTOVER PL have any available units?
401 WESTOVER PL has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 401 WESTOVER PL currently offering any rent specials?
401 WESTOVER PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 WESTOVER PL pet-friendly?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL offer parking?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not offer parking.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL have a pool?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not have a pool.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL have accessible units?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not have units with air conditioning.

