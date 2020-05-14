Sign Up
Home
/
Danville, VA
/
401 WESTOVER PL
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:48 AM
Check Availability
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
401 WESTOVER PL
401 Westover Drive
·
(434) 797-4009 ext. 23
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
401 Westover Drive, Danville, VA 24541
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 401 WESTOVER PL · Avail. now
$400
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5784150)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 401 WESTOVER PL have any available units?
401 WESTOVER PL has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 401 WESTOVER PL currently offering any rent specials?
401 WESTOVER PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 WESTOVER PL pet-friendly?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Danville
.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL offer parking?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not offer parking.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL have a pool?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not have a pool.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL have accessible units?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 WESTOVER PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 WESTOVER PL does not have units with air conditioning.
