All apartments in Danville
Find more places like 205 Randolph St - Apt 3,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Danville, VA
/
205 Randolph St - Apt 3,
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

205 Randolph St - Apt 3,

205 Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

205 Randolph Street, Danville, VA 24541

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 2 BR/1 BTH. Averett area, all appliances - Property Id: 171547

Walk to Averett, Hospital, GWHS, CIT
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171547
Property Id 171547

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have any available units?
205 Randolph St - Apt 3, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Danville, VA.
What amenities does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have?
Some of 205 Randolph St - Apt 3,'s amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, currently offering any rent specials?
205 Randolph St - Apt 3, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, pet-friendly?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, offer parking?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, does not offer parking.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have a pool?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, does not have a pool.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have accessible units?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCChapel Hill, NCRoanoke, VAHigh Point, NC
Lynchburg, VABurlington, NCCarrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCHillsborough, NC
Graham, NCForest, VAJamestown, NCTimberlake, VAOxford, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeGuilford College
Forsyth Technical Community CollegeHigh Point University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill