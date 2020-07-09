Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Danville
Find more places like 205 Randolph St - Apt 3,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Danville, VA
/
205 Randolph St - Apt 3,
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 Randolph St - Apt 3,
205 Randolph Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
205 Randolph Street, Danville, VA 24541
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 2 BR/1 BTH. Averett area, all appliances - Property Id: 171547
Walk to Averett, Hospital, GWHS, CIT
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171547
Property Id 171547
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5900503)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have any available units?
205 Randolph St - Apt 3, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Danville, VA
.
What amenities does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have?
Some of 205 Randolph St - Apt 3,'s amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, currently offering any rent specials?
205 Randolph St - Apt 3, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, pet-friendly?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Danville
.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, offer parking?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, does not offer parking.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have a pool?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, does not have a pool.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have accessible units?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Randolph St - Apt 3, does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Orange County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Durham, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Roanoke, VA
High Point, NC
Lynchburg, VA
Burlington, NC
Carrboro, NC
Kernersville, NC
Mebane, NC
Hillsborough, NC
Graham, NC
Forest, VA
Jamestown, NC
Timberlake, VA
Oxford, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Virginia Community College
Guilford College
Forsyth Technical Community College
High Point University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill