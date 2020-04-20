All apartments in Dale City
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM

6074 OZACK COURT

6074 Ozack Court · No Longer Available
Location

6074 Ozack Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Oakdale

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
3 level single family home on a cul-de-sac. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath. Living room with a fireplace.Walk out finished basement with a nice size family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6074 OZACK COURT have any available units?
6074 OZACK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 6074 OZACK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6074 OZACK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6074 OZACK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6074 OZACK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 6074 OZACK COURT offer parking?
No, 6074 OZACK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6074 OZACK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6074 OZACK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6074 OZACK COURT have a pool?
No, 6074 OZACK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6074 OZACK COURT have accessible units?
No, 6074 OZACK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6074 OZACK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6074 OZACK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6074 OZACK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6074 OZACK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

