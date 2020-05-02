Rent Calculator
6001 PHILLIPP COURT
6001 Phillip Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6001 Phillip Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Princedale
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
NICE 4-BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH WILLIAMSBURG COLONIAL WITH FRONT PORCH. FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. SMALL (40 LBS OR LESS) DOG NO CATS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6001 PHILLIPP COURT have any available units?
6001 PHILLIPP COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
What amenities does 6001 PHILLIPP COURT have?
Some of 6001 PHILLIPP COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6001 PHILLIPP COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6001 PHILLIPP COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 PHILLIPP COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 PHILLIPP COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6001 PHILLIPP COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6001 PHILLIPP COURT offers parking.
Does 6001 PHILLIPP COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 PHILLIPP COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 PHILLIPP COURT have a pool?
No, 6001 PHILLIPP COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6001 PHILLIPP COURT have accessible units?
No, 6001 PHILLIPP COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 PHILLIPP COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 PHILLIPP COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 PHILLIPP COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 PHILLIPP COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
