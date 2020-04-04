All apartments in Dale City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE

5702 Roundtree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5702 Roundtree Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Ridgedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice home - clean, huge eat in kitchen, cedar closet in MBR, fenced yard, nice porch, no smoking inside premises. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE have any available units?
5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE have?
Some of 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5702 ROUNDTREE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
