5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE

5633 Saint Charles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5633 Saint Charles Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Silverdale

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Cape Cod freshly painted with new flooring. Great convenient, spacious yard with a large workshop to the rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE have any available units?
5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5633 SAINT CHARLES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
