Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 4722 S Park Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
4722 S Park Ct
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4722 S Park Ct
4722 South Park Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4722 South Park Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New house new appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4722 S Park Ct have any available units?
4722 S Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
What amenities does 4722 S Park Ct have?
Some of 4722 S Park Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4722 S Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4722 S Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 S Park Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4722 S Park Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4722 S Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4722 S Park Ct offers parking.
Does 4722 S Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4722 S Park Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 S Park Ct have a pool?
No, 4722 S Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4722 S Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 4722 S Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 S Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4722 S Park Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4722 S Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4722 S Park Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Dale City 1 Bedrooms
Dale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Accessible Apartments
Dale City Apartments with Balconies
Dale City Cheap Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Sudley, VA
North Springfield, VA
Rose Hill, VA
Floris, VA
South Riding, VA
Brookmont, MD
Bull Run, VA
Accokeek, MD
Stone Ridge, VA
Pimmit Hills, VA
Great Falls, VA
Travilah, MD
Lake Barcroft, VA
Franklin Farm, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Fairfax Station, VA
Bensville, MD
Kings Park West, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia