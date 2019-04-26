All apartments in Dale City
4722 S Park Ct
4722 S Park Ct

4722 South Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

4722 South Park Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New house new appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 S Park Ct have any available units?
4722 S Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4722 S Park Ct have?
Some of 4722 S Park Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 S Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4722 S Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 S Park Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4722 S Park Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4722 S Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4722 S Park Ct offers parking.
Does 4722 S Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4722 S Park Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 S Park Ct have a pool?
No, 4722 S Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4722 S Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 4722 S Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 S Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4722 S Park Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4722 S Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4722 S Park Ct has units with air conditioning.
