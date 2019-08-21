All apartments in Dale City
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

4712 KIRKDALE

4712 Kirkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Kirkdale Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Kirkdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom and a Den, 3 bathrooms house. Upgraded Kitchen, Newer A/C, well maintained. Big backyard with storage shed, Nice big deck, Nice Neighborhood. No HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 KIRKDALE have any available units?
4712 KIRKDALE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4712 KIRKDALE have?
Some of 4712 KIRKDALE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 KIRKDALE currently offering any rent specials?
4712 KIRKDALE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 KIRKDALE pet-friendly?
No, 4712 KIRKDALE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4712 KIRKDALE offer parking?
No, 4712 KIRKDALE does not offer parking.
Does 4712 KIRKDALE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 KIRKDALE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 KIRKDALE have a pool?
No, 4712 KIRKDALE does not have a pool.
Does 4712 KIRKDALE have accessible units?
No, 4712 KIRKDALE does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 KIRKDALE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 KIRKDALE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4712 KIRKDALE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4712 KIRKDALE has units with air conditioning.
