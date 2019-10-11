Gorgeous Updated split level home in the heart of Dale City.4 Bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and backsplash. Wood floors. Remodeled baths with ceramic floors.Freshly painted. Big backyard perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4706 KENTWOOD LANE have any available units?
4706 KENTWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 4706 KENTWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4706 KENTWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.