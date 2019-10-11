All apartments in Dale City
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:28 AM

4706 KENTWOOD LANE

4706 Kentwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4706 Kentwood Lane, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Updated split level home in the heart of Dale City.4 Bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and backsplash. Wood floors. Remodeled baths with ceramic floors.Freshly painted. Big backyard perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 KENTWOOD LANE have any available units?
4706 KENTWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 4706 KENTWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4706 KENTWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 KENTWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4706 KENTWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4706 KENTWOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 4706 KENTWOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4706 KENTWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 KENTWOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 KENTWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 4706 KENTWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4706 KENTWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 4706 KENTWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 KENTWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4706 KENTWOOD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 KENTWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 KENTWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
