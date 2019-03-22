All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 4703 KILBURN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
4703 KILBURN PLACE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

4703 KILBURN PLACE

4703 Kilburn Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4703 Kilburn Place, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have any available units?
4703 KILBURN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have?
Some of 4703 KILBURN PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 KILBURN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4703 KILBURN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 KILBURN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE offer parking?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have a pool?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4703 KILBURN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Accessible ApartmentsDale City Apartments with Balconies
Dale City Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MD
Bull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VABensville, MDKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia