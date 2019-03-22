Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 4703 KILBURN PLACE.
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
4703 KILBURN PLACE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM
1 of 15
4703 KILBURN PLACE
4703 Kilburn Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4703 Kilburn Place, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have any available units?
4703 KILBURN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
What amenities does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have?
Some of 4703 KILBURN PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4703 KILBURN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4703 KILBURN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 KILBURN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dale City
.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE offer parking?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have a pool?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4703 KILBURN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4703 KILBURN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4703 KILBURN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
