Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
4592 CENTRAL PARK DR
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM

4592 CENTRAL PARK DR

4592 Central Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4592 Central Park Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale

Amenities

parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location!!! Location!!! Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertainment. Quit access to I-95, 234, bus lot and commuter rides.Well maintained tho levels TH with New carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR have any available units?
4592 CENTRAL PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
4592 CENTRAL PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR offers parking.
Does 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR have a pool?
No, 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4592 CENTRAL PARK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
