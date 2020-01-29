All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 4546 KENDALL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
4546 KENDALL DRIVE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:21 PM

4546 KENDALL DRIVE

4546 Kendall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4546 Kendall Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated single family home featuring spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen,deck and fenced in yard. Shows well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have any available units?
4546 KENDALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have?
Some of 4546 KENDALL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 KENDALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4546 KENDALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 KENDALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Accessible ApartmentsDale City Apartments with Balconies
Dale City Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MD
Bull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VABensville, MDKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia