Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:21 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4546 KENDALL DRIVE
4546 Kendall Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4546 Kendall Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated single family home featuring spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen,deck and fenced in yard. Shows well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have any available units?
4546 KENDALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
What amenities does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have?
Some of 4546 KENDALL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4546 KENDALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4546 KENDALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 KENDALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dale City
.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4546 KENDALL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4546 KENDALL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
